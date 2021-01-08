Plays: “Tech Support and “Still 29”
Performers: Bell Tower Theater.
Times/dates: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 16.
Site: Virtual performances on Bell Tower Theater’s Facebook page at www. facebook.com/bell.tower.9. Due to copyright restrictions, the performances will not remain online. Viewers must log onto Facebook to view the plays at the scheduled times.
Cost: Free, with donations accepted through the theater’s website.
Online: www.belltowertheater.net
Synopsis
In “Tech Support,” when a senior citizen (Sue Flogel) calls a tech support representative (Emily Sear) to get her new computer and printer working, customer service is anything but helpful.
In “Still 29,” life is quiet and simple for retiree Earl (David Straley). He enjoys his easy and unfettered routine. Then, his fun-loving wife, Aileen (Ann Straley) joins a motorcycle club.
Tidbits
- Emily Sear, 19, is a graduate of Bell Tower Theater’s free summer musical program.
- Married couple David and Ann Straley, longtime supporters of the theater, are making their Bell Tower debuts in “Still 29.”
- Bell Tower Theater artistic director Sue Flogel is directing both plays and performing the tech-illiterate senior in “Tech Support.”
- Both plays are new, written to be performed for virtual audiences.
- Rehearsals for both plays took place online.
Quotable, from actress Emily Sear (‘Tech Support’)
- “My character gets to tell the customer how they really feel, rather than what the customer wants to hear — a customer service representative’s dream.”
- “I have been doing a lot of online classes lately, so doing rehearsals online has been an easy transition for me. One of the cons is only having a small screen to create your character. A pro is able to allow some comedy and good during this hard time for everyone. It is
- super nice to be able to put some good out into the world when this year has been so bad.”
- “The audience will connect to the endless questions that one gets from customer service, some of them robotic or unhelpful. On the flip side, I think that anyone who has worked customer service will connect with my character, as there are many things one wants to say but never can.”
Quotable, from actress
Ann Straley (‘Still 29’)
- “(Rehearsing virtually) has been really different from the usual on-stage rehearsals. We stay seated, so all communication and body language occurs from the waist up. Facial expressions are important to help convey the message.”
- “The play is us, Dave and Ann. I do not aspire to being a biker babe, but I am the more outgoing of the two of us. This is a first performance for Dave. It has been challenging. I was immediately on board with doing the show. Convincing (Dave) to do it was similar to Aileen’s campaign to convince Earl to get back on a bike. Having it be for Bell Tower is what got him to agree.”
- “Audiences will learn that a couple who are very different can work out issues on which they disagree. Late in the play, Earl says, ‘You’re really serious about this, Eileen?’ He gets it. This isn’t a passing whim or a wild and crazy idea. She has her heart set on it. And he is going to be by her side.”