GALENA, Ill. — Eric White, winemaker at Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, was honored with the 2020 Winemaker of the Year Award by the Illinois Grape Growers & Vintner’s Alliance at its annual conference in February.
White received his degree in enology from California Polytechnic Institute in 2010. He spent 12 years working in California’s wine industry. He returned to his hometown of Galena to take over the family business in 2018. He serves as Galena Cellars’ president and winemaker.
Galena Cellars has winery locations in downtown Galena and Geneva, as well as a vineyard in Scales Mounds.