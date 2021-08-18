There are over 1 million students in the New York City public school system, and more than 22% of them are chronically absent from the classroom (pre-pandemic). That’s not good for their future. But even more adults — around 50% — fail to show up for their life-saving daily dose of a statin. Now, that really threatens their future.
Fortunately, there are new cholesterol-fighting medications that even your doc might not be aware of, according to a new JAMA Insights Clinical Update. So if you’re not taking your prescribed statin or your lousy LDL cholesterol level is too high, ask about trying one of the following drugs on its own or with a statin. Most are covered by insurance — if you’re statin resistant or have had statin myopathy from two different statins.
PSCK-9 inhibitors. A monoclonal antibody administered by injection every two to four weeks, it reduces LDL by 50% to 60% and is well-tolerated. Check to see if your insurance covers it.
Ezetimibe. An inexpensive generic, this cuts intestinal absorption of cholesterol and reduces LDL levels by 10% to 20%. Good in combo with a statin.
Bempedoic acid. It lowers LDL by about 20% with few side effects. It’s not yet known how much it reduces the risk of atherosclerotic-related cardiovascular disease; check price and insurance coverage.
Icosapent ethyl. An omega-3 fatty acid that, when added to statin therapy for patients with high triglyceride levels, can reduce atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk by 25%. Highly variable out-of-pocket cost.