If your birthday is today: Take courses and build your qualifications to match your dreams. Be cognizant of what it will take to meet your goals. Be true to yourself and those who support the decisions you make.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Implement new ideas into your daily routine. Set yourself up for success by staying in touch with what's trending and by gaining skills.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Use your intelligence, and you'll find a way to make the most out of your situation. Summon the willingness to make things happen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Go over every detail before you sign up for something. Make sure you can finish what you start before you begin. Charm may buy you time and help, but it won't compensate for laziness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Affiliate with upward-moving individuals and you'll gain momentum, knowledge and a different perspective. Trust those who have proven themselves capable.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Protect your home and family. Don't get into emotional conversations that put you in a vulnerable position. Don't obsess over what others do or say.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take advantage of everything. Make your voice heard, and your actions will bring about positive change. Opportunity will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't alter what's already working. Boredom will lead you down a slippery slope that can cost you dearly. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You've got the right idea, so don't let outside interference slow you down. Take advantage of opportunities that come your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You can have fun, but don't go overboard. Poor behavior will have its downside. Nurturing relationships are favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be honest with yourself and others regarding what you want. Enlist people who are eager to help and who can make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take additional time to go over every detail. Someone will try to talk you into something unnecessary. Do what's best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Embark on a plan and call on those who can contribute to your vision. Home improvements and using your skills to get what you want will turn out splendidly. Don't hesitate or waste time.