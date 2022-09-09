Times/dates: 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, for outdoor performances; 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, for indoor performance.
Site: Greenwood Cemetery (outdoor), U.S. 20 and Gear Street, and Galena Center for the Arts (indoor), 971 Gear St.
Cost: $18 at the gate.
Synopsis
Galena history comes to life during this 28th installment of its cemetery walk.
Meet some of Galena’s most colorful residents, successful merchants and dashing riverboat captains as they tell you their stories of life in a growing pioneer town. Hear tales from these real-life historic residents:
Lena Schmohl, a German immigrant who founded a successful millinery shop and built the St. Louis Building, home today to Vinny Vanucchi’s Italian Restaurant
Henry Christopher, a free African-American who was instrumental in integrating Galena’s school. He also was a Civil War soldier, stagecoach driver, riverboat worker, bugle instructor and founder of the Jubilee singers.
Nelson Stillman, merchant and builder of Stillman Mansion, and his daughter Mary, who wed a Union Army officer at her father’s urging, and lived unhappily ever after (until her scandalous divorce).
Captain Hiram Bersie, a riverboat captain and entrepreneur who built and piloted the St. Croix riverboat, and was one of the promoters of The Grand Excursion, an effort to stimulate business between Galena and St. Paul, Minn.
Anna Felt, of Felt Manor, who was instrumental in building and opening Galena’s first library in conjunction with philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.
Tidbits
Ron Toebaas, of Galena, has been writing and directing the cemetery walk for 16 years.
Jay Dickerson, of Galena, has been working with Toebaas to produce the event in recent years. He will become the event’s writer and director beginning in 2023.
Three volumes of “Voices from the Grave: Life Stories from Galena’s Greenwood Cemetery,” by Toebaas include transcripts of the cemetery walks and expanded histories of the historical figures. The books are available for purchase at the event or at the Galena and U.S. Grant Museum, 211 S. Bench St.
Greenwood Cemetery contains more than 8,000 gravesites. Several prominent citizens are buried there, including Union Army generals Augustus Louis Chetlain, Jasper A. Maltby, John Eugene Smith and John Corson Smith; politician and diplomat Elihu B. Washburne; Civil War veteran and U.S. Grant’s military secretary William Rowley; and Robert McClellan, an attorney, banker and politician who edited The Galena Gazette while establishing his law practice in Galena.
