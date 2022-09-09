09082022-cur-cemeterywalk

At the 2015 Galena Cemetery Walk, Mark Haman portrayed John Turney, an early Galena leader.

 Contributed

Event: “28th Annual Galena History Cemetery Walk”

Times/dates: 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, for outdoor performances; 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, for indoor performance.

Michelle London

