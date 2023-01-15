Wes Heitzman still has the first piece of art he ever purchased.
Heitzman, who founded local arts organization Bluff Strokes in 2014 and is chair of the organization, bought a woodcut painting from a friend while attending Dubuque Senior High School.
“Personally, I’ve collected art all my life,” he said. “That was part of the motivation for establishing Bluff Strokes in the first place. Art has a lot of meaning to me, and I think it does to a lot of people. I think when you buy a piece of art, you’re buying not just something to hang on the wall but a piece of someone’s mind.”
Connecting people with art, especially local art, is a goal of several arts organizations and establishments across the tri-state area.
Heitzman said the initial goals of Bluff Strokes was to bring artists to the Dubuque area and support those artistic individuals, but the mission has evolved into getting art into the homes of individuals, as well.
“That’s where it becomes part of the mission, to introduce people to art, to put it on a wall and relate to it in a way that’s deeper than a poster from a store,” he said.
Heitzman pointed to several opportunities supported by Bluff Strokes that would be a good way to purchase a first piece of art, including the organization’s annual Plein Air Paint Out event. That event brings many artists to Dubuque to create plein air paintings, which are done outdoors rather than in a studio.
“(The artists at the event) are painting the buildings, familiar scenes, things we see everyday,” Heitzman said. “Then, we have a sale. That’s a good way for somebody to buy a first piece of art. It’s an easy way for somebody to pick up a piece of art and relate to it right away.
“People don’t want to spend a lot of money for art. One of our roles is for young people, in particular, to get used to buying art and put it on the walls and relate to it. Plein air paintings are an easy way to relate to something right away.”
Heitzman added that, while many paintings sold at Bluff Strokes events and workshops sell for $500 or more, there also is a good selection of pieces in the $100 range.
Another way to start an art collection may be choosing cheaper pieces such as prints, he added.
Heitzman also encouraged people to speak with artists or staff at places like Outside the Lines to hear more about the idea behind a piece, which can also help curate a collection special to a specific person.
“It gives you an idea of what artists think of a scene,” he said. “It’s all part of a story, the same as a story behind a wedding ring or a historical piece in a family handed down through generations.”
Stormy Mochal, co-owner of both Outside the Lines galleries in Dubuque and Galena (Ill.), said gallery staff focus on offering unique pieces at a variety of prices for customers, depending on how much they hope to spend when starting a collection.
“We might have a customer come in and pick up something small, like a sticker or a bookmark, and then they eventually decide when they have some more money or after a holiday like Christmas to come in and decide to make a little bit of a larger purchase,” she said. “Sometimes it takes time for people to accumulate the funds that they need for a larger piece.”
She added that Outside the Lines always tries to have original pieces such as silk screens, small watercolor paintings or photographs that are less than $100 that fit most people’s budgets. About 65% of the galleries’ pieces come from artists in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, while the other 35% are from artists across the country.
Mochal added that some people enjoy collecting pieces all from the same artists, while others like searching through multiple artists’ works.
“I would say primarily (people’s art collections) have something that’s unique and individual and reflective of what the customer feels like matches their personality and values,” she said.
She added that, when wondering where to start with curating a personal collection, asking people at a gallery for their thoughts is a good place to start.
“The owner or gallerist has already curated a collection for you and selected the best pieces from an artist,” she said. “And you know you’re going to get something that is quality rather than something you might find on the Internet. If you don’t see it in person, the quality might not be as good as what you thought it was going to be.”
Heitzman also noted that a group of younger artists have formed the Dubuque Area Arts Collective, which has an art opening on the first Friday of every month at Esther’s Lounge. Those events are also a good way to find pieces from new or local artists, he said, as well as student artist shows at area universities.
“A lot of new artists are afraid to price their stuff,” Heitzman added. “A lot of them don’t know how to piece it, and new buyers are afraid to put their toe in, also. I would encourage younger people, in particular, to go to things like the First Friday events, and I would always encourage people to not be shy and ask about someone’s work.”
Buying art also plays an essential role in supporting artists, especially at the local level.
“That’s one of the reasons I continue to buy art, even though our walls are covered,” Heitzman said. “Dubuque wants to be an artist community, and if we want to be, we need to support artists. I think buying a piece of art is a way to enrich a person’s life, and at the same time, it supports the community.”
