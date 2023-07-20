Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A watercolor by John MacDonald.
GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., has announced the opening of new exhibits in both the main Regional Artists Gallery and the recently opened special exhibit space.
A free opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the center. Refreshments will be available. Donations are welcome.
The main gallery will house open submissions of artwork, while the special exhibit space will hold artwork depicting an “Opposing Forces” theme.
The exhibits will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Sept. 24.
For more information, visit galenacenterforthearts.com.
