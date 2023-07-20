John MacDonald

A watercolor by John MacDonald.

 Contributed

GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., has announced the opening of new exhibits in both the main Regional Artists Gallery and the recently opened special exhibit space.

A free opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the center. Refreshments will be available. Donations are welcome.

