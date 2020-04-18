Do miracles exist? For some like the late John Prine, they just might

I caught up with a good friend of mine recently. Since the days of getting together for coffee or a beer are temporarily on hold, he suggested we use FaceTime.
”Why not?” I answered. I’ve only used it once before. I was on the receiving end of the call, and it went well.
For someone who, at one time, was on the forefront of tech, I have hopelessly fallen behind in about every way imaginable. So while all the cool kids are using Zoom, I decided it was about time I learn how to use FaceTime.
Let’s just say, I still need a lesson or two. But we did connect. We covered a lot of territory, too.
What sparked the call was a book we both read recently: “A Pilgrimage to Eternity,” by Timothy Egan, a favorite author of mine. Subtitled, “From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” the book details a hike Egan made a few years ago along the Via Francigena.
Beginning in England, passing through France and Switzerland before ending in Italy, the VF, as it often is called, has tremendous religious significance for Christians. Thousands hike all or part of the 1,056-mile trail every year. Dating to the Middle Ages, the trail was the major pilgrimage route from Rome to the north.
Egan does a wonderful job of winding the historical significance of events, places and
individuals from along the route with his Catholic upbringing and the doubts he was experiencing related to the church.
At the time of his hike, Egan’s sister-in-law was in the late stages of a battle with cancer. Along the VF, there are many instances of miracles taking place. Egan questioned if those accounts were based on fact, or more like an urban legend, getting passed along from generation to generation. He pondered whether miracles exist in modern times, or have those days passed?
Egan wanted to believe. More than anything, he was looking for a medical miracle allowing his sister-in-law to defeat cancer and resume life, cancer free.
Discussing the book, my friend asked if I believed in miracles. Switching into my best scientific-minded mode, I gave it some thought. Eventually, I answered. I said, I think there are logical explanations for most so-called miracles, but I did concede there are times when a logical explanation for what happened doesn’t appear to exist.
Recently, music legend John Prine died of complications from the coronavirus. As a young man, Prine was a deliverer of the mail; he was the mailman long before Karl Malone claimed the nickname.
In addition to his full-time day job, Prine performed once per week at a Chicago area bar, singing and playing guitar and performing original songs.
At the same time Prine was delivering the mail, Roger Ebert was known all over the world as a film critic working for the Chicago Sun-Times. He also was part of a ground-breaking duo, teaming with Gene Siskel on a television show, “At the Movies,” where the pair reviewed the latest theatrical releases before those types of shows became a thing.
One night, Ebert was doing what he did for a living — sitting in a theater ready to watch and review a movie. Except on this night, his popcorn was too salty, causing him to get up and leave without watching the movie.
Before heading home, Ebert stopped in a bar looking for a beer to counter the salty popcorn. While he was sipping his beer, a local mailman was playing guitar and singing his songs. Ebert was so impressed that he went home and wrote his first music review, raving about the singer, guitarist and mailman. And just like that, the world was on its way to discovering Prine.
That mailman went on to record 18 studio albums, five live albums and a pair of compilations. He was nominated for 11 Grammy Awards, winning twice, to go along with receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
In 2005, 2017 and 2018, he was named Americana Music’s Artist of the Year.
In an article appearing in Rolling Stone magazine, Prine was called the “Mark Twain of songwriting.”
Do miracles have to cure someone of a terrible disease, supply the wine for a huge gathering of wedding guests, restore someone’s sight or hearing, part a sea? Or, could something as seemingly inconsequential as shaking a salt dispenser four times instead of three count? Because when you think about all that happened due to an extra dash or two of salt some long-ago night in Chicago, it’s pretty amazing.
Thanks to that extra dash of sodium chloride, there are countless talented musical artists influenced by a mailman. Millions of people in all parts of the world have their days brightened while listening to his music. And Prine and his family had their lives transformed for the better because of too-salty popcorn.
If miracles do exist in the 21st century, then I hope the smallest ripple in the universe can have the same effect as a much grander gesture. Many times, it’s an act which might seem so insignificant at the time, making a huge difference in someone’s life.
Stay safe, everyone.