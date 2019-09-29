Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host book discussions from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8 and Nov. 12.
On Oct. 8, “Threading My Prayer Rug: One Woman’s Journey from Pakistani Muslim to American Muslim,” by Sabeeha Rehman, will be featured.
In a first-person account, the author tells of her life in Pakistan as a young girl, an arranged marriage resulting in her relocation to the United States in the 1970s and her struggles as an immigrant to assimilate into American culture while preserving her heritage and her religious tradition of Islam.
On Nov. 12, it will be “The Far Away Brothers: Two Young Migrants and the Making of an American Life,” by Lauren Markham, a reporter and high school worker for immigrant youth.
It is the story of identical twin brothers who at age 17 become unaccompanied minors, escaping El Salvador’s violence to stay alive and their struggle to build new lives in California. It shows the reasons they left their home country, tells of their (sometimes) harrowing trip and follows them as they navigate a new life in America.
The offering is $6 per discussion, which does not include the book. Register by the Monday before each discussion.