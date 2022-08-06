If your birthday is today: Engage in plans that add to your comfort and encourage unique relationships with those you love. Don't take on responsibilities that don't belong to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Being smart with your money, contracts and well-being will make a difference. Don't be afraid to say no or to walk away from a situation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Traveling and pursuing education will give you a different perspective. Attach yourself to someone who can contribute to your knowledge and hone your skills.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) What others reveal will be a valuable lesson regarding life, love and how to achieve happiness. Keep an open mind. Follow your heart.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Rearrange your space to suit your needs. Spend time with someone unique. Turn something you love doing into a profitable venture.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Make your likes and dislikes clear. Filtering through negativity with the intent of reaching positive ground will improve your relationships with others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Someone will be quick to criticize you if you are opinionated. Emotions and money won't mix. Work on yourself instead of trying to change others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Confusion will result if you are gullible. Dissect what you hear, and you'll gain insight instead of letting someone control you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Refuse to let your emotions interfere. Make decisions based on facts. Physical improvements will fetch compliments.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Gravitate toward something you have an interest in, and you'll discover how to use your skills to get your way. Alter the way you live.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Leave nothing to chance. Live up to your promises and expectations. Refuse to let stubbornness set in when dealing with loved ones.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Avoid last-minute changes that can confuse. Setting off an alarm when you try to win favors will hold you back. Work quietly behind the scenes until you can offer a flawless presentation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pick up the pace and don't stop until you feel good about your accomplishment. Find a way to cut corners.
