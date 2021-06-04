After a silent year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dubuque Colts Youth Organization is bracing for summer.
Tickets for the annual Music on the March — set for Sunday, Aug. 1 — are available. Orders can be made online only through Friday, July 16. After that, organizers will assign seats in accordance with safety guidance provided by Dubuque County, City of Dubuque and the Dubuque Community School District, according to a press release.
Seats will be assigned in the order received.
After July 16, tickets can be purchased in person at the Colts office in Key West, Iowa. Advance sales will end on Wednesday, July 28. The stadium box office will open at 3 p.m. the day of the show.
Tickets range from $18 to $43 for the VIP package.
For more information or to place a ticket order, visit colts.org/music-on-the-march.