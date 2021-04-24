Today is Independent Bookstore Day, an annual one-day celebration observed on the third Saturday in April
After more than a year of COVID-19 related closures and business interruptions, this can be a great time to get out and celebrate the love of books, local book shops and, perhaps most importantly, local booksellers.
At River Lights Bookstore, owner Sue Davis and her staff will welcome book lovers with special sales and items available today only.
“Not before, not after, only today,” Davis said. “And when they’re gone, they’re gone.”
Among those items are special editions, including a Stephen King mini-book and a special edition of issues 1-5 of the graphic comic book series “Space Bandits,” as well as onesies, tote bags, posters, prints, postcards, candles and more.
In its 14th year at the Main Street location, Davis said 2020 ended much better than she expected.
“We were closed for four weeks (last spring) and sales dropped, of course,” she said. “We continued to process web orders, and those went up a lot.”
Manager Dena Kurt said the online ordering system for the bookstore had processed 335 web orders since switching to a new system two years ago.
“We looked at it maybe once a day,” she said. “We didn’t worry about it.”
Since last March, the store has processed 1,508 online orders, confirming the fact that book lovers, both locally and elsewhere, were supporting independent bookstores.
“People were buying gift certificates,” Davis said. “And (local author) Heather Gudenkauf told all of her fans across the country to go online and buy her new book from us. And they did.”
There is a world of difference, and a very different experience, shopping at an independent bookstore.
“It’s all about what’s in the store,” Davis said. “Nobody is telling us what to put on the shelves. It’s important to us to support local authors. All the people who work here are readers, and we curate for Dubuque. Even out-of-towners want to see what we have from local authors.”
Evelyn Buday, who teaches psychology at Northeast Iowa Community College and was a regular customer at River Lights before joining the part-time staff, added that there is a different feeling one gets walking into a local book shop.
“I hear customers say what a lovely place this is,” she said. “It’s really a sense of peace and calm and comfort.”
Personal service and giving back to the community are a few other perks Kurt mentioned that give independent bookstores a leg up on large chains.
“Readers discover new books and new interests when they come in and talk to us and ask questions,” she said. “And our book wagon comes out on occasion where customers can buy a discounted book, and Sue donates the proceeds to a local charity.”
While many indie bookstores closed their doors even before the pandemic, Davis said Dubuque has been and continues to be a strong supporter of River Lights.
“Dubuque gets it,” she said.
River Lights Bookstore is located at 1091 Main St., and will be celebrating Independent Bookstore Day today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first 10 customers will receive an exclusive, limited edition Independent Bookstore Day tote bag.
For more information, visit www.riverlights.com or call 563-556-4391.