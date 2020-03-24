HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel, Holt
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. My Dark Vanessa, Kate Elizabeth Russell, Morrow
4. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
6. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
7. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
8. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper
9. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
10. In Five Years, Rebecca Serle, Atria
11. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
12. Apeirogon, Colum McCann, Random House
13. Weather, Jenny Offill, Knopf
14. The Boy from the Woods, Harlan Coben, Grand Central
15. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
3. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
4. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
5. Recollections of My Nonexistence, Rebecca Solnit, Viking
6. The Mamba Mentality, Kobe Bryant, MCD
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. Open Book, Jessica Simpson, Dey Street Books
9. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
10. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
11. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
12. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
13. The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone’s Mind, Jonah Berger, S&S
14. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
15. A Very Stable Genius, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
5. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
6. The River, Peter Heller, Vintage
7. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
8. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
9. Lost Roses, Martha Hall Kelly, Ballantine
10. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery
11. The Island of Sea Women, Lisa See, Scribner
12. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
13. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
14. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper
15. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchorz
2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
3. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
4. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
5. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
6. D-Day Girls: The Spies Who Armed the Resistance, Sabotaged the Nazis, and Helped Win World War II, Sarah Rose, Broadway Books
7. Midnight in Chernobyl, Adam Higginbotham, S&S
8. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
9. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou, Vintage
10. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
11. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Vintage
12. Skin in the Game, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Random House
13. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
14. The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go from Here, Hope Jahren, Vintage
15. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central
3. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
4. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam
5. Liar Liar, James Patterson, Candice Fox, Grand Central
6. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
7. Ambush, James Patterson, James O. Born, Grand Central
8. Window on the Bay, Debbie Macomber, Ballantine
9. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
10. The Stranger, Harlan Coben, Dutton
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
3. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
4. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second
5. City Spies, James Ponti, Aladdin
6. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
7. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
10. Mañanaland, Pam Muñoz Ryan, Scholastic Press
11. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
12. Chirp, Kate Messner, Bloomsbury Children’s Books
13. Allies, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
14. Little Women, Louisa May Alcott, Puffin
15. Here in the Real World, Sara Pennypacker, Balzer + Bray
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
3. Chain of Gold, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry Books
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second
7. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
8. The Kingdom of Back, Marie Lu, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
9. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
10. The Queen’s Assassin, Melissa de la Cruz, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
11. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin
12. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
13. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin
14. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
15. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Paper Kingdom, Helena Ku Rhee, Pascal Campion (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
2. Be You!, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books
3. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
7. The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
8. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
9. How to Be a Pirate, Isaac Fitzgerald, Brigette Barrager (Illus.), Bloomsbury Children’s Books
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. Bear Came Along, Richard T. Morris, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
12. The Serious Goose, Jimmy Kimmel, Random House Books for Young Readers
13. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
14. The Box Turtle, Vanessa Roeder, Dial Books
15. Nesting, Henry Cole, Katherine Tegen Books
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, Dede Putra (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. Big Nate (hardcover and paperback), Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel