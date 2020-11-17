It’s hard to believe that even today some folks think washing a kid’s mouth out with soap for sassing off is a good idea. The American Academy of Pediatrics considers it a form of child abuse. But as recently as this year, a Florida teacher was suspended after she declared a talkative student needed to be punished like that and proceeded to put hand sanitizer (the modern version) into his mouth. In contrast, using mouthwash to rinse your mouth — voluntarily — can be a healthy step, according to a study in the Journal of Medical Virology. It KO’s the virus that causes COVID-19.
Researchers tested a wide range of mouthwashes, such as Crest Pro Health (active ingredient cetylpyridium chloride — safe and effective but shouldn’t be used for more than seven days according to a 1994 FDA report) and Listerine Antiseptic (active ingredients eucalyptol, menthol, methyl salicylate and thymol). They also looked at hydrogen-peroxide-based mouthwashes. They found Crest Pro Health killed off at least 99.9% of the virus in the mouth; Listerine Antiseptic killed more than 99.99% and peroxide brands knocked out slightly less. Overall, the researchers say, “Most of the common over-the-counter mouthwashes/gargles tested demonstrated at least a 90% reduction in infectious virus at one minute of contact time.” And the longer you rinse the more KO power they have.
So if you’re looking to make sure you’re doing all you can to keep COVID-19 at bay, here’s one more effective technique to complement mask wearing and social distancing.
