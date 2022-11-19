SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 Grant County Z, will host a variety of events in December.
- An ecumenical memorial service to honor family and friends who have passed away will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. To honor deceased loved ones, the public is invited to display a personalized ornament on a tree in the Queen of the Rosary Chapel. Participants will be invited to receive the ornament as their loved one’s name is called. The service is a living memorial and aims to provide an opportunity for family to experience a new and meaningful ritual. To order a personalized ornament, contact Janice DeMuth at 608-748-4411, ext. 811, by Friday, Nov. 25.
- Sinsinawa Mound horticulturist and farm coordinator Laurana Snyder will discuss the legacy and future of farming from noon to 1 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, via Zoom. The cost is $10, and the registration deadline is Monday, Dec. 5.
- Fred Baltz will lead, “Cases from the Files of a Bible Detective,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. Cuneiform tablets with Mesopotamian sky omens nearly 3,000 years old tell how ancient astrologers interpreted heavenly signs for their kings. Two omens involving Jupiter spelled a violent death for the king unless steps were taken to make peace with the West. “The Bible Detective” applies astronomy, showing that these two Jupiter omens occurred near the time of Jesus’ birth. The cost is $20, and registration is due by Friday, Dec. 2.
- Sinsinawa Mound ecological programming coordinator Eric Anglada will present on Thomas Merton’s final years from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The cost is $20, and registration is due by Wednesday, Dec. 7.
- Anglada will discuss Richard Rohr’s, “The Universal Christ: How a Forgotten Reality Can Change Everything We See, Hope For, and Believe,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, via Zoom. Rohr has drawn on Scripture, history and spiritual practice to articulate a transformative view of Jesus Christ. The cost is $10, and registration is due by Monday, Dec. 12.
- Damian Costello will present, “The Secret Indigenous Life of Christmas Trees,” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, via Zoom. The Christmas tree is one of the most recognizable religious symbols in North America. It also has Indigenous connections. In conversation with the bestselling book, “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Kimmerer, participants will explore its history, spiritual meaning and potential as a ceremonial medicine for cultivating reciprocity with the land. The cost is $10, and registration is due by Tuesday, Dec. 13.
