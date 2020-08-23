“The human soul can always use a new tradition. Sometimes we require them.” — Pat Conroy
As the virus rages on and hope dims that the pandemic will recede come autumn, traditions and rituals become more important than ever.
Perhaps like me, you have coped in recent months by developing new traditions in your household, as well as finding greater comfort in old ones.
I’ve come to realize the difference between routines and rituals. Routines keep your life organized; rituals make it meaningful.
Though we are not churchgoers, Sunday mornings are sacred at our house. We keep them mostly tech-free, interruption-proof and focused on each other. They are the time for my husband and me to fine-tune our calendars, reflect on the past, set goals both immediate and distant, peer into the future and express our worries and hopes.
We wrap up the attention to the heart with attention to the belly: Same lumberjack breakfast week in, week out — bacon, eggs, toast and hash browns.
Because a plus of the pandemic is uncharted oceans of time, we spend some of ours on a picnic nearly every Saturday, preferably in a place that is both new to us and within view of a body of water where I can dip my gnarly toes.
We also aim for, but don’t always achieve, a nightly walk. This often is followed by watching a taped episode of “Blue Bloods,” knowing that on balance the good guys will triumph, a resolution as unchanging and oddly comforting as Tom Selleck’s shoe polish-black mustache.
We’ve also developed individual rituals. Unable to find a meditation or prayer that fit me as well as my comfiest sweatpants, I wrote my own.
A couple of excerpts: “May I befriend the very old and the very young,” and “May I feel the presence of loved ones who live on in my heart.”
Just as exercise builds muscle memory, rituals build the soul. I have heard it said that if the core of a person is what they love, then their rituals will reflect that love. As writer Anne Lamott puts it, “Rituals are a good signal to your unconscious that it is time to kick in.”
I recently discovered a ritual that I hadn’t recognized as such when I drove my grandson from my home to his. He protested, “Hey, you didn’t say what you usually say!”
“What do I usually say?” I asked.
His answer made me smile: “Home again, home again, jiggety jig!” (I won’t make that mistake again.)
Of course, there is a fine line between ritual and routine, and neither work if they stop evolving. Reader, I would love to hear what your new pandemic rituals are.