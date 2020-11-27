ELIZABETH, Ill. — The University of Illinois Extension will host three weekly 30-minute holiday health boosters to address cooking for the holidays with health in mind while mixing in time for physical activity and managing holiday stress.
The free online webinars will take place from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays Dec. 1, 8 and 15.
To register, visit go.illinois.edu/holidays. For more information, call 815-235-4125.
Schedule
Dec. 1: Jolly Good Cooking for the Holidays — Substitutes, Swaps and Season’s Greetings.
Dec. 8: Balancing Extra Calories through the Holidays.
Dec. 15: Making a List and Checking it Twice.