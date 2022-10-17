If your birthday is today: Channel your emotions into something creative this year. Strive for peace. Compromise will buy you time to do your own thing and give those you love a chance to do the same.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Doing something innovative will be educational and will prompt you to incorporate the things you enjoy doing most into your routine.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Learn something that will bring you closer to a daily routine that makes you happy. Keep a close watch on your energy level.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) A joint venture will tempt you. Before you proceed, consider what it will cost. Set high standards. Nurture meaningful relationships and set time aside for romance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be explicit when asked about your qualifications. Don't embellish. A positive change requires honesty and integrity. Keep life simple.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19 Lower your overhead. Select a healthy routine that keeps you fit. Commit to a savings plan. Contracts are looking good.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A problem at home will mount if you don't address issues quickly. Refuse to let your emotions rule when you need rational solutions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Time spent with someone you find informative and refreshing will give you a new outlook. Discussing what's bothering you will bring better days ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stick to the truth. Pay attention to detail and you'll attract interest. Choose a path that allows you to meet interesting people.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stay focused on what's important to you. Don't trust someone trying to sell you something. Discipline will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Emotions will be difficult to hide. Be a good listener and refrain from overreacting. Ask an expert. There's no shame in seeking help.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Being honest regarding your likes and dislikes will bring you closer to a loved one. Don't let a change someone makes be a cause for alarm. Find a positive outlet.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Channel your energy into moneymaking pursuits. Making a professional change or long-term investment will pay off. Connect with someone supportive. A change of scenery will be welcome.
