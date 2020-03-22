HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel, Holt
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
4. My Dark Vanessa, Kate Elizabeth Russell, Morrow
5. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper
6. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
7. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
8. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
9. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
10. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
11. Weather, Jenny Offill, Knopf
12. Apeirogon, Colum McCann, Random House
13. In Five Years, Rebecca Serle, Atria
14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
15. House of Earth and Blood, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
3. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir, Rebecca Solnit, Viking
6. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
7. The Mamba Mentality, Kobe Bryant, MCD
8. A Very Stable Genius, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press
9. Open Book, Jessica Simpson, Dey Street Books
10. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
11. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
12. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
13. Until the End of Time, Brian Greene, Knopf
14. The Man in the Red Coat, Julian Barnes, Knopf
15. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
5. The River, Peter Heller, Vintage
6. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
7. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
8. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
9. Lost Roses, Martha Hall Kelly, Ballantine
10. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper
11. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
12. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery
13. Summer of ‘69, Elin Hilderbrand, Back Bay
14. The Island of Sea Women, Lisa See, Scribner
15. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
5. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
6. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
7. Midnight in Chernobyl, Adam Higginbotham, S&S
8. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
9. Skin in the Game, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Random House
10. Create the Future: Tactics for Disruptive Thinking, Jeremy Gutsche, Fast Company Press
11. Women Rowing North, Mary Pipher, Bloomsbury
12. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
13. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
14. Inheritance, Dani Shapiro, Anchor
15. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Vintage
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam
3. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central
4. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
5. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
6. The Stranger, Harlan Coben, Dutton
7. Liar Liar, James Patterson, Candice Fox, Grand Central
8. Window on the Bay, Debbie Macomber, Ballantine
9. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
10. Ambush, James Patterson, James O. Born, Grand Central
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
3. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second
4. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix
5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
7. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
8. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Here in the Real World, Sara Pennypacker, Balzer + Bray
12. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
13. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel: A Modern Retelling of Little Women, Rey Terciero, Bre Indigo (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
14. The Call of the Wild, Jack London, Puffin
15. City Spies, James Ponti, Aladdin
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Chain of Gold, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry Books
3. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
7. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin
8. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
10. The Kingdom of Back, Marie Lu, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
11. Yes No Maybe So, Becky Albertalli, Aisha Saeed, Balzer + Bray
12. I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, Erika L. Sanchez, Ember
13. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
14. Long Way Down, Jason Reynolds, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
15. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Be You!, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
4. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
5. The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
6. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
7. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
8. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
9. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
10. Green Eggs and Ham, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
11. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
12. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
13. Guess How Much I Love You Board Book, Sam McBratney, Anita Jeram (Illus.), Candlewick
14. How to Catch a Leprechaun, Adam Wallace, Andy Elkerton (Illus.), Sourcebooks Jabberwocky
15. Three Ways to Trap a Leprechaun, Tara Lazar, Vivienne To (Illus.), Harper
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling,, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Big Nate (hardcover and paperback), Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel
10. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic