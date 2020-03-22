HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel, Holt

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

3. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books

4. My Dark Vanessa, Kate Elizabeth Russell, Morrow

5. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper

6. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

7. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam

8. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine

9. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press

10. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books

11. Weather, Jenny Offill, Knopf

12. Apeirogon, Colum McCann, Random House

13. In Five Years, Rebecca Serle, Atria

14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

15. House of Earth and Blood, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown

3. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

5. Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir, Rebecca Solnit, Viking

6. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

7. The Mamba Mentality, Kobe Bryant, MCD

8. A Very Stable Genius, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press

9. Open Book, Jessica Simpson, Dey Street Books

10. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday

11. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter

12. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown

13. Until the End of Time, Brian Greene, Knopf

14. The Man in the Red Coat, Julian Barnes, Knopf

15. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

2. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

5. The River, Peter Heller, Vintage

6. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

7. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine

8. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin

9. Lost Roses, Martha Hall Kelly, Ballantine

10. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper

11. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

12. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery

13. Summer of ‘69, Elin Hilderbrand, Back Bay

14. The Island of Sea Women, Lisa See, Scribner

15. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor

2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay

4. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau

5. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press

6. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin

7. Midnight in Chernobyl, Adam Higginbotham, S&S

8. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

9. Skin in the Game, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Random House

10. Create the Future: Tactics for Disruptive Thinking, Jeremy Gutsche, Fast Company Press

11. Women Rowing North, Mary Pipher, Bloomsbury

12. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

13. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

14. Inheritance, Dani Shapiro, Anchor

15. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Vintage

MASS MARKET

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

2. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam

3. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central

4. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage

5. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

6. The Stranger, Harlan Coben, Dutton

7. Liar Liar, James Patterson, Candice Fox, Grand Central

8. Window on the Bay, Debbie Macomber, Ballantine

9. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

10. Ambush, James Patterson, James O. Born, Grand Central

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

3. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second

4. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix

5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

6. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

7. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

8. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

9. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

10. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

11. Here in the Real World, Sara Pennypacker, Balzer + Bray

12. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic

13. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel: A Modern Retelling of Little Women, Rey Terciero, Bre Indigo (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

14. The Call of the Wild, Jack London, Puffin

15. City Spies, James Ponti, Aladdin

YOUNG ADULT

1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

2. Chain of Gold, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry Books

3. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

6. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press

7. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin

8. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

9. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin

10. The Kingdom of Back, Marie Lu, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

11. Yes No Maybe So, Becky Albertalli, Aisha Saeed, Balzer + Bray

12. I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, Erika L. Sanchez, Ember

13. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

14. Long Way Down, Jason Reynolds, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

15. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

2. Be You!, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books

3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

4. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

5. The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper

6. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

7. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

8. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney

9. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam

10. Green Eggs and Ham, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers

11. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman

12. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin

13. Guess How Much I Love You Board Book, Sam McBratney, Anita Jeram (Illus.), Candlewick

14. How to Catch a Leprechaun, Adam Wallace, Andy Elkerton (Illus.), Sourcebooks Jabberwocky

15. Three Ways to Trap a Leprechaun, Tara Lazar, Vivienne To (Illus.), Harper

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling,, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

5. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop

6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

7. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

8. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

9. Big Nate (hardcover and paperback), Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel

10. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic