If your birthday is today: Consider what excites you the most. This year's adjustments will encourage you to save money, retain knowledge and explore your ability to push your way forward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put pressing matters to rest. Head in a direction that restores your faith in what you have to offer. Start conversations and explore the possibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Stop spending. Learning and taking better care of yourself will lead to better days. Find a routine that works for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't get pulled into someone else's dream. Personal gain will have an impact on the way others view you. Don't be afraid to do things your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Listen carefully. Act on facts and refuse to let anyone take advantage of your good nature. Put your energy where it will do good.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Pay attention to detail. Too much of anything will drag you down. Rearrange your space to suit your needs. A proposal will grab your attention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't let interference stand in your way. Make your position clear. A passionate attitude will help you gain ground. Be blunt.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Look for a way to use and promote your skills. Helping others will put you in demand and give you the edge.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Simplify your life. Back away from anyone asking for too much or from situations that can cost you financially or emotionally.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be careful not to give in to someone's demands. Don't limit what you can do. Take the high road and refuse to argue. Do your own thing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't lose sight of your goals. Inch your way in whatever direction pays off. Taking care of business is all you do to impress others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pay closer attention to how you look and present yourself. Stand tall and press forward with dignity and confidence. Work by yourself if it will alleviate interference. Don't overreact.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Sit tight until you have all the particulars. Be a good listener. Do only what's necessary. Overdoing something will lead to trouble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.