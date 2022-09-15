If your birthday is today: Consider what excites you the most. This year's adjustments will encourage you to save money, retain knowledge and explore your ability to push your way forward.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put pressing matters to rest. Head in a direction that restores your faith in what you have to offer. Start conversations and explore the possibilities.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.