James Carville, the political analyst, didn’t know he had ADHD until he was in his late 50s. That’s not unusual. It’s estimated that adult ADHD affects more than 8 million folks in the U.S. and up to 80% may be unaware they have the condition.
Although being diagnosed later in life may come as a big surprise — it offers a chance to address troubling issues that affect your personal and work life.
According to Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD), a diagnosis of adult ADHD is determined by symptoms such as difficulty with personal interaction, impulsiveness, restlessness and difficulty paying attention; the duration of symptoms; and the degree to which these symptoms harm your everyday life. For example, if you lost a job because of ADHD symptoms, have excessive marital problems, or got into financial trouble. In addition, someone who knew you as a child needs to verify you had unacknowledged symptoms back then.
Once diagnosed, there are non-medical approaches adults can use to ease symptoms. They include cognitive behavioral therapy, which gives you tools to deal with stresses caused by ADHD, and neurofeedback, which teaches you how to regulate your brain waves to improve brain function and emotional well-being. Family or couples counseling can also be helpful. Plus, an ADHD coach can help you navigate work and family life more successfully. Check out info on ADHD coaches at chadd.org/about-adhd/coaching and adhdcoaches.org.
It’s never too late to address the issues that are making life more difficult for you — and those around you.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.