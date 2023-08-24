James Carville, the political analyst, didn’t know he had ADHD until he was in his late 50s. That’s not unusual. It’s estimated that adult ADHD affects more than 8 million folks in the U.S. and up to 80% may be unaware they have the condition.

Although being diagnosed later in life may come as a big surprise — it offers a chance to address troubling issues that affect your personal and work life.

Recommended for you

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.