Looking back over some recent article reflections, I see that I often condense my theme to an easy two words: “Beautifully broken,” “fresh grace,” upward stretch,” “grow into” and “lean toward.”
Today another such theme has come breezing by: “Love Prays.”
Our world speaks often of love. Movies create dramas. Psychologists dig into our deepest capacities. Literature compares the “Five Love Languages,” and theologians discriminate lower and higher loves: Eros, philia and agape.
We often see love in action. Love holds hands and hugs. Love dines and woos. Love listens and sacrifices. Love labors for and lingers with. As we prioritize love’s dimensions, we might place at the apex of that wondrous pyramid that: Love prays.
Love prays. And that’s a big deal.
Sending off our little ones to preschool or bigger ones to college far away, love prays. Awaiting the results of medical tests, love prays. Sitting patiently beside our diminished friend or dying family member, love prays. We reach for the One who can do all we cannot.
All the while our three children were growing up, I would quietly pass their bedrooms as I stepped into my day, and I would pause with a mother’s love and pray for each at their door.
And even now, as I pass their dusty rooms, I whisper that prayer for God to continue to hold them close. A mother says prayers, then might possibly “become prayer” as her unending vigil holds close to her children’s urgent needs throughout the years.
Our prayer is with those we love, and that can make all the difference. Prayer carries our love beyond us to our families and friends, across the miles, supporting their day and securing their hearts.
Prayer lasts longer than our infrequent conversations or quick texts. Prayer is that well of grace upon which those who are remembered can draw during their day. It can become as life giving as that spring of living water Jesus offered the Samaritan woman.
Most of us remember the loves of our life — children, family, friends and even the global community — often. These loves are ever with us. Gifting them with something of the eternal, being in God’s company, is powerful.
Our lives can be filled with “to do” lists, stress, uncertainty and some chaos. The peace of God’s presence is real and enduring. It can and does change the equation for others. They learn they can trust their seeds of faith to empower their days from generation to generation.
This life-giving truth that love prays sweeps and lifts our daily everything toward the eternal. Believing LOVE PRAYS wraps us and those we love and care for in a richness of hope that calms us in traffic, eases us amid conflict, comforts us within suffering and empowers us to believe that such gifting goodness lasts.