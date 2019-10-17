“Grey’s Anatomy,” 7 p.m.
on ABC
After Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) inadvertently stirs up a public-relations problem for Grey Sloan, she immediately tries to mend fences with her former colleagues but only jeopardizes her community service hours in the bargain in the new “It’s Raining Men.” Jackson (Jesse Williams) stands up to Koracick (Greg Germann) after he goes too far with a patient’s family, and Ben and Vic (Jason George, Barrett Doss) from Station 19 bring in a young woman needing treatment.
“Perfect Harmony,” 7:30 p.m. on NBC
Faced with a revolt among the choir, Arthur (Bradley Whitford) decides — against Ginny’s (Anna Camp) advice — to reassert control by challenging the group’s alpha personality, Adams (Tymberlee Hill), during their annual deer-hunting trip.