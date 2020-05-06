“The Story of Us,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark The owner of a Romance bookstore runs into her first love, an architect who is overseeing a development that will forever change her neighborhood. Her nostalgia for her home clashes with his desire for change, but their romantic tension may unite them.
“Single Parents,” 7:30 on ABC Angie attempts to help Poppy through her situation with Douglas, only to be confronted by the fact that she might have feelings for Derek again.
“Madea Goes to Jail,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime After a high-speed chase and appearing in front of a judge, she finds herself in jail with a variety of interesting characters. Starring Tyler Perry, Derek Luke and Keshia Knight Pulliam.