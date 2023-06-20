If your birthday is today: Be careful whom you trust. Don't get involved in something you cannot control. Focus on self-improvement, and personal growth and happiness will follow. Love is apparent, and a healthy lifestyle is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Let your intelligence guide you and your strength and courage help you implement changes that make your world a better place. Choose peace and love.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Use your imagination to make a difference for yourself and the people you love. Stand up for your rights. Keep life simple.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't take on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Personal growth will require putting yourself first.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't share your plans with anyone who may sabotage you. If you are too accommodating, someone will take advantage of you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be aware of what others expect from you before joining a group venture. Back away from anyone trying to manipulate you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Refuse to give anyone the upper hand when negotiating. Remain current with technology and whatever is trending.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take a closer look at financial, medical or legal issues. Don't make changes that are suggested by someone who doesn't have your best interests at heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) An opportunity is only worthwhile if it's affordable. Be creative, and you'll devise a plan that helps you bring in more cash.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be transparent regarding your intentions, or someone will twist your words and make you look bad. Go directly to the source for facts.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Address issues with a friend, relative or colleague. It's essential to keep your message accurate. Speak from your heart.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Participate in events that offer unique networking opportunities. Refuse to let your emotions cost you a chance to get ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Let your instincts take over. Don't let anyone lead you astray or tempt you to overreact. Bide your time and nurture what you've worked so hard to achieve.