Brute strength: 6-foot-9 “Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson set a world deadlifting record by lifting 1,104 pounds. Brain power: Dr. Sho Yano has an IQ of 200, started college at age 9 and earned an M.D. and Ph.D. by the time he was 21.
Imagine if such brains and brawn were found in one person. Well, they can be — in you! And you don’t have to hold the world’s record in both strength and intelligence to get the benefits of that combination: a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s and a healthier cardio and respiratory system. So here’s how to harness the benefits.
A study in the journal Neurology followed 1,978 people, average age 80, and found that doing simple cognitive “exercises” such as reading, writing letters, playing card games and doing puzzles might delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease by up to five years. And brain workouts later in life — not as a younger person — are what delayed the participants’ cognitive decline.
While you’re strengthening your brain, pay attention to your body. Another research team found that one year of moderate- to vigorous-intensity aerobic walking two to three times a week for 30 minutes — gradually increasing to four to five times weekly with two sessions of high intensity — improves cardiorespiratory fitness, cerebral blood flow, memory and executive function in folks with mild cognitive impairment. The researchers say that also may reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s. We say combine brains and brawn and you’ll have a win-win well into your 80s and 90s!
Oz is host of "The Dr. Oz Show" and Roizen is chief wellness officer emeritus at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into "The Dr. Oz Show" or visit www.sharecare.com.