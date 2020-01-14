David Schmitz, executive director of the Dubuque Museum of Art, recently was selected as one of three finalists for the position of director of the South Dakota Art Museum at South Dakota State University in Brookings.
However, upon the announcement, Schmitz decided to withdraw.
“I was honored to receive consideration for this opportunity, which reflects Dubuque and the Museum of Art’s positive reputation in the arts and museum fields,” Schmitz wrote in an email to the TH.
Recognized by several national arts organizations, Schmitz has been in his role with the Dubuque Museum of Art since 2015. Under his leadership, he has been credited with enhancing the museum’s focus on juried and traveling exhibitions, with an eye toward community engagement.
He also has held various positions with the Iowa Arts Council, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and the Des Moines Art Center.
Schmitz began his career at the Chicago Artists’ Coalition, where he coordinated the Chicago Art Open, then the largest juried survey of Chicago-area visual artists.
He earned his BFA in studio art from the University of Northern Iowa and his Master of Arts in arts management from Columbia College Chicago.