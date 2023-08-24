If your birthday is today: Set boundaries that distance yourself from anyone who takes advantage of your generosity. Choose the path that puts your mind at ease and money in the bank. Lessen your stress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take a step back and observe. What you discover will change how you move forward. Confirm information before passing it along.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Use your power of persuasion, and you'll get all the help you need. Use your intelligence to make appropriate adjustments.
Recommended for you
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Get the lowdown before you get involved in something likely to cause problems. A reasonable balance between work and play will help keep the peace.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get the facts and keep moving forward. Don't hang on to people who hold you back. Make personal gain your goal.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have what it takes to reach your goal. Believe in yourself and forge ahead without trepidation. Don't let insecurity get in your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Nurturing meaningful relationships will lead to unexpected benefits. Don't get carried away with ideas that aren't feasible.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Look at the cost involved before you take on something. Team up with someone who has as much to contribute as you. Research and education will be key.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Rid yourself of stress and do whatever it takes to achieve inner peace. Refuse to let others cause you to second-guess yourself. Trust your judgment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Situations will be easy to decipher. Use your intelligence, intuition and experience to help you decide whom you can trust. Words mean nothing if promises aren’t honored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Fix up your place and spend time with a loved one. Don't listen to gossip. Pay more attention to who makes you happy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Call on people you know you can count on, and you'll get the support you need. A joint venture will make your plans more cost-efficient.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Pay attention. Don't make snap decisions regarding money matters. Putting your best foot forward will show you are a leader, not a follower.