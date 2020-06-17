News in your town

Celebrate Father’s Day with this tasty steak recipe

Chicken and shrimp pad thai hits all the right notes

River museum to offer free admission to dads on Father's Day

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Ladies, speak up to primary care doctors for your heart health

Ask Amy: Parents wonder how to get teens to pitch in

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Fiber helps save your life

Pick me up off floor, Norah Jones asks on new album

Kirkendall: Routines important when it comes to pets

Ask Amy: Boyfriend sees jealousy as dare to cheat

Almanac

People in the News: Spike Lee apologizes for praising Woody Allen

House of the Week: Airy great room

10 tips for home selling season

Bruce’s History Lesson: A house divided

Living with Children: Children need to learn that good behavior is its own reward

Book review: 'Thin Girls'

New on DVD

Fischer: The sound of memories of Dad

Keimig: These books motivate care in today's times

Your horoscope

On the list

Ask Amy: Politics leads to Facebook ‘unfriending’

Concerts

See-through phenomenon allows creation of dazzling flowerbeds

Plumber: Wanting a clean look added to existing kitchen sink

The rise of athleisure: With more working from home, it's not just about yoga pants anymore

YOUR HOROSCOPE: June 13

Timber Lake to offer summer learning opportunities

Mormon conference to be crowd-less again due to pandemic

Farewell drive-through to take place for Lancaster pastors

Nessan: Now is the moment for beloved community to arise

Listen to God’s song ringing true

Ask Amy: Friend wonders why pal is so poor

TV highlights for Saturday, June 13

YOUR HOROSCOPE: June 12

TV highlights for Friday, June 12