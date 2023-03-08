Ocean water is between 33% and 37% salt. The human body contains a variety of salts — including plain ol’ table salt, amounting to about 200 grams of sodium chloride in a 100-pound person. You want to keep it at that level because it’s important for nerve impulse transmission and the quality of your blood. Unfortunately, most Americans take in way too much salt from processed and restaurant foods. From age 2 on, consumption hits around 3,400 milligrams a day.
If folks 14 and older took in the recommended amount of 2,300 milligrams daily, it would reduce their risk of heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure and stomach cancer significantly. And the benefits don’t stop there. A new study in Cell Metabolism shows that excess salt intake damages the immune system’s regulatory T cells (Tregs) that are designed to keep an eye on inflammation and tamp it down when necessary. It seems excess salt impairs Tregs’ inner motors (mitochondria) so they don’t have the energy to do their job. That increases your risk of autoimmune diseases and makes you more vulnerable to infection and chronic pain.
Can you make something taste great without salt? Absolutely!
Ditch prepared foods and processed meats and snacks. Instead, flavor your favorite dishes with fresh herbs like basil and rosemary, use garlic, leeks and onions, experiment with sweet and hot peppers and chilies, and enjoy ground nuts — and make healthy sauces such as marinara and pesto. Check out the tasty recipes in the “What to Eat When Cookbook.”
