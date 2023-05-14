Hardcover fiction
1. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
4. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
5. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
6. In the Lives of Puppets, TJ Klune, Tor
7. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
9. Romantic Comedy, Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House
10. Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Pantheon
11. Small Mercies, Dennis Lehane, Harper
12. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
13. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
14. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson, Pamela Dorman Books
15. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Walls, Scribner
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
5. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
6. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir, Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
7. Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir, Lucinda Williams, Crown
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
11. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
12. The Story of Art Without Men, Katy Hessel, Norton
13. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
14. Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma, Claire Dederer, Knopf
15. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Berkley
3. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
4. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
5. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V. E. Schwab, Tor
7. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
8. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
9. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
11. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
12. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
13. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
14. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
15. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
5. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
6. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, Picador
7. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth, The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers, Crown
8. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton
9. Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar, Cheryl Strayed, Vintage
10. OMFG, BEES!: Bees Are So Amazing and You’re About to Find Out Why, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
11. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster
12. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
13. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
14. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
15. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
5. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
8. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
9. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
10. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
Early and middle grade readers
1. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney Hyperion
2. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
3. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, Harper
4. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
5. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
6. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
7. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
8. The Last Comics on Earth: From the Creators of The Last Kids on Earth, Max Brallier, Joshua Pruett, Jay Cooper (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
9. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
10. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
11. Big Tree, Brian Selznick, Scholastic Press
12. The Golden Frog Games (Witchlings 2), Claribel A. Ortega, Scholastic Press
13. Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
14. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young adult
1. Warrior Girl Unearthed, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
2. Solitaire, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
3. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. Imogen, Obviously, Becky Albertalli, Balzer + Bray
6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Tundra Books
7. Miles Morales Suspended: A Spider-Man Novel, Jason Reynolds, Zeke Peña (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
8. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
9. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
10. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
11. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
12. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
13. The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School, Sonora Reyes, Balzer + Bray
14. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
15. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Weather Together, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
6. Party Hearty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams Books for Young Readers
7. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. Woo Hoo! You’re Doing Great!, Sandra Boynton, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney Hyperion
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
13. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
14. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
15. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Cassie Anderson (Illus.), Scholastic
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
9. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Scholastic
10. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick
