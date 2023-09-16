If your birthday is today: Set a budget that helps you achieve something you want to do or save for. A change regarding goals, how you think and where you see yourself heading this year will make life easier.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Try something new and exciting. A change of scenery will stimulate your mind and help you decide what you want to do next. Socialize or devote some time to a project.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take the initiative; don't wait for someone to contact you. Be direct, ask for what you want. Share your plans with a loved one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Stop procrastinating; make things happen. A change is overdue, and your attention and originality will help you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) If you revisit an idea, you'll find something you can use to make your life easier. If you count on others for input, you'll be disappointed. Rely on yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Home is your sanctuary; make changes for a more leisurely lifestyle. Use your imagination to come up with a plan.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Do the legwork needed to get what you want. Make plans with a loved one and look forward to an awesome evening.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) If you have to go overboard to impress a certain party, perhaps you are trying to attract the wrong person. Recognize when someone is taking advantage of you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A social event or personal challenge will get your juices flowing. Don't take anything for granted; see matters through to the end.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) If you spend time planning, you'll avoid having to redo things. Overseeing everything you want to happen will ensure your success.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Work on some improvement projects. The less time you spend talking, the quicker you will finish what you set out to achieve.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Refuse to let trivial matters dominate you. Emotions are difficult to control and can cost you if you get into an argument.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep an open mind and say no to indulgence. Monitor what things cost before you agree to participate in something time-consuming. Discuss your plans with loved ones.