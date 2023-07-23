Today is Sunday, July 23, the 204th day of 2023. There are 161 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1958, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II named the first four women to peerage in the House of Lords.
• In 1967, five days of deadly rioting erupted in Detroit as an early morning police raid on an unlicensed bar resulted in a confrontation with local residents, escalating into violence that spread into other parts of the city; 43 people were killed.
Recommended for you
• In 1982, actor Vic Morrow and two child actors, 7-year-old Myca Dinh Le and 6-year-old Renee Shin-Yi Chen, were killed when a helicopter crashed on top of them during filming of a Vietnam War scene for “Twilight Zone: The Movie.” (Director John Landis and four associates were later acquitted of manslaughter charges.)
• In 1996, at the Atlanta Olympics, Kerri Strug made a heroic final vault despite torn ligaments in her left ankle as the U.S. women gymnasts clinched their first-ever Olympic team gold medal.
Today’s Birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 87. Actor Ronny Cox is 85. Actor Larry Manetti is 80. Rock singer David Essex is 76. Singer-songwriter-politician John Hall is 75. Actor Belinda Montgomery is 73. Rock musician Blair Thornton (Bachman Turner Overdrive) is 73. Actor-writer Lydia Cornell is 70. Actor Woody Harrelson is 62. Rock musician Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) is 62. Actor Eriq Lasalle is 61. Rock musician Yuval Gabay is 60. Rock musician Slash is 58. Model-actor Stephanie Seymour is 55. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is 54. Actor Charisma Carpenter is 53. R&B singer Sam Watters is 53. Country singer Alison Krauss is 52. R&B singer Dalvin DeGrate is 52. Rock musician Chad Gracey (Live) is 52. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 51. Country singer Shannon Brown is 50. Actor Kathryn Hahn is 50. Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra is 50. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 50. Actor Stephanie March is 49. Actor Shane McRae is 46. R&B singer Michelle Williams is 43. Actor Paul Wesley is 41. Actor Krysta Rodriguez is 39. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 34. Actor Lili Simmons is 30.