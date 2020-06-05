If your birthday is today: Consider who is showing interest, but before you make a life choice, consider what it is you are trying to achieve. Having fun and doing something worthwhile with your life will conflict this year. Choose smart over foolish.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) An inevitable change may not be welcome, but in the end, you will be happy things turned out the way they did. Trust in your ability to survive and do well.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You may welcome change, but the creative surge you have as a result will guide you down an exciting path. Free your soul and prepare to grow spiritually.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Physical movement will be good for your spirit, ease stress and motivate you to put the past behind you while embracing the future. Don't let changes that others make limit you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If change is required, make it happen. Look over your options, consider what works best for you and then proceed. Refuse to let what others do interfere with your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Activity that gets you up and moving will make you feel better. Look for something you can share with someone you love. A kind gesture will help solve a sensitive issue.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) How you talk to and care for others will be representative of the way others treat you or return a favor. A unique offer may sound incredible, but the cost involved may not be worth it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take action, be upfront and leave nothing undone. Don't take on the impossible or give in to someone touting something that isn't realistic. Don't take a risk.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Discuss a change you want to make and lay out your strategy. The input you receive will be unique and offer the support and help you require to excel.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Clear time and space to engage in something you want to pursue. Physical activity will inspire you to set high goals and expectations. Romance is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be cautious when dealing with peers and relatives. A wrong move or sharing something you shouldn't is likely to leave you in a precarious position. Don't make a move without a plan and approval.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Handle your finances with care. An offer will not be as good as it sounds. Don't pay for someone else's mistake. A joint venture will disappoint you. Do your own thing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Relationship experience will come in handy when sizing up how someone is treating you. Don't waste time on anyone who pressures you. Protect against being taken for granted.
