Clarke University will welcome singer Teddy Swims as part of his Tough Love World Tour, according to a press release.
The live show, set for 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, will kick off the school’s spring Arts at Clarke events. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the performance.
Swims, also known as Jaten Dimsdale, has built his career in Atlanta and has fashioned a signature style that blends soul, R&B, rock and hip-hop.
He reached new audiences in 2021 by broadcasting covers from a bedroom/studio, racking up millions of views of original songs and covers. During this time, he went from singing to a smartphone camera to serenading America on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
Rolling Stone named Swims a 2021 “Artist to Watch.” After concluding a tour as the opening act for the Zac Brown Band, Swims is headlining a string of shows to promote his 2021 debut EP, “Unlearning.”
“I want my music to touch as many emotions as it can,” Swims said in a press release. “I hope I can fully capture the human experience. I’m still just the same little anxiety-riddled chubby kid with a dream to be the biggest superstar in the world.”
The event is free for Clarke students and employees, and general admission tickets are available for $15 at clarke.edu/teddyswims.
Clarke University requires that a mask be worn while indoors.