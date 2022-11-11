If your birthday is today: Trust in your ability to develop ways to improve the world and your life. Put a limit on your spending. A change will tempt you, but map out a plan that doesn't endanger your safety.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take the high road, regardless of the path others choose. Don't limit what you can do by making promises to someone who doesn't appreciate you. Keep your eye on your goal.

