If your birthday is today: Trust in your ability to develop ways to improve the world and your life. Put a limit on your spending. A change will tempt you, but map out a plan that doesn't endanger your safety.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take the high road, regardless of the path others choose. Don't limit what you can do by making promises to someone who doesn't appreciate you. Keep your eye on your goal.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Spend time with someone who has been there for you. Hands-on help will be appreciated, and rewards will be worth it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Change your routine and engage in something that offers a different perspective on life, love and happiness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't stop until you are happy with the results. Refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Concentrate on what pleases you and encourages you to get things done.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Sidestep drama by focusing on yourself and getting involved in a pursuit that makes you feel good. Romance is on the rise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Trust in your strength and ability to follow through and get things done on time. A gathering will give insight into possibilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep your money and ideas to yourself. Gather information and arrange to spend time with someone who helps you maintain a positive attitude. Do what's best for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put your energy where it counts. Leave nothing to chance. Keep busy and avoid temptation. Update your skills to match what's trending.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Engage in something that will give you a platform to share your thoughts. Your impact on someone will help bring about change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Problems will crop up at home if you move things around or change your schedule without getting approval first. Patience will be required.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be careful how you delegate work, or you may end up being phased out by someone. Don't trust anyone with time-sensitive information.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Your mind will be in overdrive. Study something you want to pursue. A social event will give you access to valuable people.
