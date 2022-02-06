“The Narcissism of Small Differences,” by Michael Zadoorian (Akashic Books, 978-1-61775-817-1)
“Are we weird?”
And so begins Detroit-area writer Michael Zadoorian’s provocative novel, “The Narcissism of Small Differences,” a story of how a pair of Detroit hipsters approaching middle age negotiate the throes of the 2008 crash.
For those of us who remember (which includes nearly all adults), the epicenter of the crash was Detroit when both General Motors and Chrysler approached Congress on bended knees for a bailout. The crash impacted everyone associated with the auto industry.
It did not quite reach Joe Keen, a struggling freelance writer, and his partner, Ana Urbanek, an advertising account executive. However, Joe’s meager freelance income pales in comparison to Ana’s, especially after she received a promotion to middle management.
As Ana finds herself co-managing a department targeting women even as she is equally targeted by the advances of her boss, Joe struggles to earn even a modest wage writing about vacant tiki bars and once-elegant but now-derelict theaters, symbols of Detroit’s urban decay.
Against his core values, Joe finally takes a job writing fluff pieces for a shopper. While his income is still nowhere near Ana’s, he can at least contribute to their household finances. The time both must devote to their jobs, though, distances them.
As Joe dwells upon their situation, he realizes their relationship might be decaying like the once-vibrant city where they live.
“Then there was that reason why he was alone most of the time: Ana. Even when she was around, she was not much fun these days. If she wasn’t aloof and irritable, she was overwhelmed and worrying about work. Ana was now so wrapped up in her job that when he tried to talk to her about anything else, she would just nod at him until she could bring the subject back around to work.
“He blamed it all on jobs. Yes, jobs were the problem. This is why he had avoided them for so long. Jobs were nothing but trouble.”
Even as Ana and Joe grow apart, the romantic advances of her boss Bruce grow closer.
Zadoorian alternates points of view between Joe and Ana so we come to know both characters intimately, which helps develop the tension between them to a teeth-clenching climax. This is all set against surreal descriptions of a decaying city that still manages somehow to maintain its dignity.
If you like a book with a great plot and characters with zinging dialogue, this one’s for you.