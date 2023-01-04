If your birthday is today: Distance yourself from situations and people who stand between you and what you want. Use your charisma to influence others, and you'll gain strength that will encourage success.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take your professional obligations seriously. Someone will judge you on your ability to live up to your promises. Leave nothing to chance. Stick close to home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Uncertainty will limit your ability to bring about change. Step outside your comfort zone to take care of unfinished business.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Consider everything before you do something controversial. By aligning yourself with people trying to reach similar goals, you will save time and money. Discipline may be required.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep life simple, practical and within your means. Focus on health and well-being. Be honest and straightforward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A positive change is heading your way. Be receptive, engaging and ready to implement positive reinforcement into your daily routine. Work diligently to perfect your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't stop until you are happy with the results. Go to an expert rather than relying on secondhand information. What it costs you to get the lowdown will be worth it.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Verify whatever you hear. You'll find it necessary to protect your reputation from someone highly competitive and possibly unethical.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Pay attention to details, your appearance and how you can help others. A financial or contractual gain can change your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Once your responsibilities are taken care of, you'll be in a better position to focus your affection on something that brings you joy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pay attention to how you present yourself and your skills. What you do to put others at ease will make a big difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Idle time will lead to vulnerability. Map out what you want to achieve, and don't stop until you are satisfied.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't deviate from the truth; question information if it lacks substance. It's up to you to nail down what's possible.
