University of Dubuque’s Bisignano Art Gallery will host a reception for, “Iowa Visions,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the art gallery, Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
The reception is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
“Iowa Visions” highlights the works of Rachel Deutmeyer and Anna Segner. The two friends attended graduate school together and collaborated on works. They are art professors at different schools.
The reception will take place in conjunction with The Texas Tenors, featuring the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra. The concert will begin at 7:30 in John and Alice Butler Hall.
“Iowa Visions” will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 26. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday during the academic year. Accommodations can be made for weekend viewing by calling Alan Garfield, director of the art gallery, at 563-589-3717.