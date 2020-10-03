SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host conservation biologist Curt Meine when he presents, “Politics of Our Rural Land: An Interview with Curt Meine, from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, via Zoom.
Meine is an environmental historian who has researched and written about Aldo Leopold and is the co-editor of “The Driftless Reader.”
The registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, and the fee is $10. Register by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.