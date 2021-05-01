Moser School of Dance & Gymnastics is honoring seven graduating seniors this year.
- Lauren Bader, of Monticello, Iowa, has studied jazz, hip hop and gymnastics for 12 years.
- Olivia Besler, of Monticello, has studied jazz, hip hop and gymnastics for seven years and has competed for five years.
- Reagan Brown, of Guttenberg, has studied tap, jazz, hip hop and gymnastics for 13 years and has competed for 11 years.
- Emma Coohey, of Dyersville, has studied tap, jazz, hip hop and gymnastics for 10 years.
- Hannabelle Erickson, of Winthrop, has studied tap, jazz, hip hop and gymnastics for nine years and has competed for nine years.
- Corissa Knutson, of Winthrop, has studied jazz, hip hop and gymnastics for 15 years and has competed for three years.
- Melanie Lutgen, of Dyersville, has studied tap, jazz, hip hop and gymnastics for 12 years and has competed for 10 years.