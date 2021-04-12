'Rosie's Rescue'

The poster for the short film, “Rosie’s Rescue.”

The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.

Title: “Rosie’s Rescue.”

Genre: Drama short.

Country: USA.

Run time: 22 minutes.

Director: Terry Weston Marsh.

Producer: Andrew Marsh.

Writer: Terry Weston Marsh.

Online: www.rosiesrescuemovie.com.

Trailer: www.rosiesrescuemovie.com/trailer

Synopsis: When events in Rosie’s life trigger a crisis, she embarks on a quest to find the mysterious man who saved her life as a child. But now that man is dying. Can she reach him before it’s too late?

Behind the scenes: Why is it often so difficult to articulate what’s truly important in our lives? What is the nature of unconditional love? What does it mean to be affirmed as a person of worth, and how can that change a person’s life?

“Rosie wants to find a man from her past,” said actress Tia Link, who plays the adult version of the titular character. “But what she really needs to find is herself.”

“Red, Red Rose,” a traditional Scottish melody with lyrics by poet Robert Burns, underscores the film.

The family-friendly, fast-paced drama was filmed on location in New Castle, Ind. Addy Farrell, who is making her film debut in “Rosie’s Rescue” as young Rosie, hails from nearby Carmel, Ind.

Michelle London

