The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Rosie’s Rescue.”
Genre: Drama short.
Country: USA.
Run time: 22 minutes.
Director: Terry Weston Marsh.
Producer: Andrew Marsh.
Writer: Terry Weston Marsh.
Online: www.rosiesrescuemovie.com.
Trailer: www.rosiesrescuemovie.com/trailer
Synopsis: When events in Rosie’s life trigger a crisis, she embarks on a quest to find the mysterious man who saved her life as a child. But now that man is dying. Can she reach him before it’s too late?
Behind the scenes: Why is it often so difficult to articulate what’s truly important in our lives? What is the nature of unconditional love? What does it mean to be affirmed as a person of worth, and how can that change a person’s life?
“Rosie wants to find a man from her past,” said actress Tia Link, who plays the adult version of the titular character. “But what she really needs to find is herself.”
“Red, Red Rose,” a traditional Scottish melody with lyrics by poet Robert Burns, underscores the film.
The family-friendly, fast-paced drama was filmed on location in New Castle, Ind. Addy Farrell, who is making her film debut in “Rosie’s Rescue” as young Rosie, hails from nearby Carmel, Ind.