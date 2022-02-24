A Dubuque native has been recognized as a 2022 music award winner by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.
Composer Michael Gilbertson was one of two recipients to receive the Goddard Lieberson Fellowship in Music.
The recognition awards Gilbertson $15,000 and is given to mid-career composers of exceptional gifts, according to the American Academy of Arts and Letters website.
“It’s a wonderful honor to receive an award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters,” Gilbertson wrote in an email. “The academy’s membership includes many of the country’s most consequential living artists. Musicians have had an exceptionally difficult few years, so their decision to acknowledge my work at this time is incredibly meaningful.”
A 2006 graduate of Dubuque Hempstead High School who studied composition at the Northeast Iowa School of Music prior to studying at the prestigious Juilliard School and Yale University, Gilbertson was one of three finalists for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music.
He is a composer-in-residence with the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra and is a professor at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. His compositions have been performed throughout the world, including an opera by the Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center, five ballets and music featured in the documentary “Rehearsing a Dream,” which was nominated for an Academy Award.
Previously, Gilbertson was awarded a Charles Ives Scholarship from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a BMI Student Composer Award, a BMI Boudleaux Bryant Commission and five Morton Gould Awards, among other recognitions.
The American Academy of Arts and Letters was founded in 1898 as an honor society of the country’s leading architects, artists, composers and writers. It aims to foster interest in literature, music and the fine arts through more than 70 awards and prizes totaling more than $1 million, exhibiting art and manuscripts, funding performances of new works of musical theater, purchasing artwork for donation to museums across the country and presenting talks and concerts.