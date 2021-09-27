Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part column. The second part will be published on Monday, Oct. 4.
September is National Prostate Cancer Month. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men worldwide.
The behavior of prostate cancer can vary from a low-grade tumor that might never be clinically significant to an aggressive cancer that might result in metastases, morbidity and death.
I did my radiation oncology residency and served as faculty at Northwestern University, which treated the largest number of prostate cancer patients in the city of Chicago.
In my many years of experience treating prostate cancer, I have found that patients often have many of the same questions. As you might know, the diagnosis of prostate cancer can be quite daunting. Prostate cancer can be curable if caught early. Thus, men often are left pondering the potentially lasting complications of treatment.
To complicate matters, there are several viable treatment options that can have significantly different complications and side effects. I have tremendous respect for these patients as they have tough decisions to make after diagnosis.
My hope from this column is to provide clarity for some commonly asked questions.
What is the prostate and what is its function?
The prostate is a gland found in men that secretes an alkaline fluid at the time of ejaculation. The alkaline fluid helps neutralize the acidic environment of the female vaginal tract, prolonging the lifespan of sperm and providing better motility. A normal male prostate usually is about the size of a walnut and can range from 7 to 16 grams in weight.
The prostate surrounds the urethra, which is the tubular transport system for urination. The prostate also is directly below the bladder and adjacent to the rectum. This is why the prostate can be palpated on a rectal examination.
The prostate can be divided into several zones: Peripheral, central, transitional and fibromuscular.
The peripheral zone accounts for 70% to 80% of the prostate, surrounds the distal urethra and accounts for the majority of prostate cancer origination.
The central zone surrounds the ejaculatory ducts and only comprises a small percentage of prostate cancers.
The transitional zone surrounds the proximal urethra and accounts for the remaining 10% to 20% of prostate cancers. It also is the area that grows throughout the male lifespan, leading to the condition known as benign prostatic hypertrophy. BPH most commonly can present as urinary frequency, nocturia and hesitancy.
What is the current recommendation on prostate screening?
This is a complicated answer. Prostate cancer screening is most commonly done through a digital rectal examination and a blood test looking at the Prostate Specific Antigen.
PSA is a glycoprotein produced by the prostate gland. PSA levels might be elevated in men with prostate cancer as well as a number of benign conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia and prostatitis. The traditional cutoff for an abnormal PSA level in the major screening studies has been 4.0 ng/mL.
Although screening for prostate cancer with PSA has been shown to reduce mortality, the absolute value has been small in certain studies. There remain important concerns that the benefits of screening are outweighed by the potential harms to quality of life, including the substantial risks for over-diagnosis and treatment complications.
It is important to discuss with your doctor the pros and cons of doing a PSA test. Typically, a discussion regarding prostate screening should begin at the age of 50.
I had my biopsy and it was positive for cancer. The cancer also was given a Gleason’s score. What does that mean?
The Gleason grading system is used for prostate cancer staging and it predicts prognosis and helps guide therapy.
A pathologist looks at the appearance of the prostate cancer and gives it a score that involves two numbers ranging from zero to five.
The first number is the grade of the most common tumor pattern. The second number is the minority or less then 50% of tumor pattern. When you add these two numbers, you get a Gleason’s score. For example, your score might be a Gleason’s three plus four, equaling seven.
Cancers with a higher Gleason score are more aggressive and have a worse prognosis. From this score, a risk stratification can be determined that might determine what kind of treatment you have.
A Gleason’s score of six or less would be considered low risk. A Gleason’s score of seven would be classified as intermediate risk. Finally, Gleason’s scores of eight to 10 would be considered high risk.
There are several other factors that are examined, including but not limited to PSA score, whether or not there is palpable disease on rectal examination, any evidence of invasion into the seminal vesicles on MRI and overall burden of disease on the biopsy specimen.
As the Gleason’s score approaches seven or higher, the risk of prostate cancer spreading outside of the prostate is high. Thus, the patient might have to have a CT scan of the abdomen and pelvis, as well as a bone scan to make sure there is no evidence of metastatic disease.
What are my treatment options depending on my risk group?
As mentioned earlier, there are several factors that need to be examined carefully. The anatomic extent of disease, PSA and Gleason score are used for risk stratification.
For men with clinically localized, very low-risk prostate cancer and a life expectancy of less than 10 years, it might be reasonable to do active surveillance without any treatment.
However, this approach is associated with a need for close follow-up and can create significant anxiety, causing many patients to subsequently choose definitive intervention even in the absence of progressive disease.
Radiation therapy and radical prostatectomy are acceptable alternatives for patients preferring immediate definitive therapy.
Cryotherapy also might be an option, but this is considered investigational and is not used in most centers for the treatment of intermediate or high-risk prostate cancer as there is not high-quality, long-term data on results and toxicity.
For men with low-risk prostate cancer and a life expectancy of more than 10 years, definitive therapy (radical prostatectomy, brachytherapy or external beam radiation therapy) or active surveillance might all be appropriate options.
The choice of a specific approach requires a consideration of the benefits and risks associated with each approach, taking into account the patient’s individual preferences and overall health.