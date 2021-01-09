The March edition of Farm Life in the Tri-State Area is just around the corner, and we’re looking for photos from readers to help make it stand out.
With the great snowfalls we’ve experienced, we would like your submitted photos to capture the season in white on the farm or in the fields.
Include where each photo was taken and the name of the photographer. Please limit your submissions to three photos per photographer.
Email your high-resolution jpg images to jim.swenson@thmedia.com by Monday, Jan. 25.