The earth has fed and treasured us for an untold number of years, just as a mother would nourish her children.
It is past time for us to contribute to the environment in some way. As a member of the Dubuque Hempstead High School Green Team, I have witnessed the necessity of ensuring the long-term viability of our planet.
“It really started with a group of students who were passionate about their school and making it become green,” said physics and astronomy teacher Brianna Finnegan. “I saw that passion and drive and decided from there it would be awesome to lead a group of well-rounded students in the process of accomplishing their goals and dreams for their school and community.”
With the guidance of Finnegan as well as teacher Scott Breitfelder, approximately 40 students have been working to make the school more sustainable.
In terms of going green, group members offered a lot of suggestions. Their ideas included composting, completing a greenhouse, converting to LED lights and eventually going into the community to do the same.
“In the future, I hope that we continue to grow the number of members we have,” said senior Cecelia Darter, president of the Green Team. “Our long-term goal is to switch our school to solar power energy.”
We hope to have one solar panel installed next to the greenhouse in the near future. So far, the team has split into a couple of sections to maximize the amount of work accomplished.
“We have a group of students working on reinstating our bottle collection program here at Hempstead, in hopes of fewer plastic bottles being sent to the landfill,” Finnegan said. “We also have a group of students in charge of school cleanup days, where they organize the cleanups and encourage their peers to join in on helping our school stay clean. I am excited to see what they all accomplish this year.”
We aim not only to disseminate the notion of becoming green at Hempstead but also to raise awareness in schools throughout the tri-states. Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group was unable to do this; however, in previous years, the Green Team has visited elementary schools. It is hoped that these traditions will be revived as soon as it is safe to do so.
In the meantime, use this as a call to action to assist nature. Our ecosystem is pleading with us for assistance. Embracing the three R’s: Reducing, reusing and recycling. It will go a long way toward helping the environment.