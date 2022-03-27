Whether or not we have seen the last of snow this spring, many area residents are taking the signs of seasonal change as cues for an annual tradition: Spring cleaning.
Months cooped up avoiding the cold outside leads to folks eyeing their surroundings more critically.
“Garages especially fill up with things during the winter,” said Nicole Powers, owner of Simply Organized Dubuque, one of several local businesses that helps people organize and declutter. “But really in any area of your house, people benefit from the spring reset.”
Powers’ first tip — clear the set.
“If you’re organizing any space or decluttering, the best way to begin is take everything out,” she said. “That lets you see what you have. Then, I always recommend using wall space, vertical areas. But the biggest thing is letting go. I usually say six months, but definitely, if you haven’t used something in a year or if it costs less than $10, you should probably get rid of it. Let someone else enjoy it if you know you’re not using it.”
In the process of organizing, some deep cleaning becomes available. But that can be a big job, one that can benefit from professionals.
Staci McFarland owns and operates Staci’s Stellar Services, her business that does both cleaning and organization in and around Galena. She said something many people forget is that a regular deep clean is as much about health as happiness.
“A lot of people are complaining about their allergies or just not feeling well,” she said. “If you haven’t done a deep clean in some time, your health will take a hit. Health and allergies aren’t something you think about until you do it (deep clean) and you feel better, find yourself breathing easier.”
McFarland said there are some problem spaces that people forget in their deep cleaning to-do lists.
“People also don’t think about clearing your vents, your baseboard, areas that just don’t get hit in your day-to-day,” she said.
McFarland said her organization clients have found the process and results therapeutic as well.
“I notice, too, when I help people reorganize and reduce, it gives them a sense of calmness,” she said. “I had a client whose husband had unfortunately passed away. Things had just gotten away from her. I had been working on her place one day, biweekly, going through everything and helping her let go of things. When we finished, you could just see the change in her.”
Residents who feel inspired to address their mess and want to do so alone, might need advice. The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offers a help hotline at 800-262-3804.
But the organization industry is growing, according to Powers, who got certified at a National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals conference.
“The organizational world has really taken off with series on Netflix and elsewhere (on the topic),” she said. “It’s becoming a more popular profession and more widely known with people. I have to tell people what it is less often now.”
Powers said that her clients typically reach a point where they are overwhelmed.
“They want to make a change but can’t do it on their own,” she said. “Or, maybe they’re getting ready to move or have some other life change. I also think it might be COVID and people staying home so much. And my clientele has been from young 20-somethings. It’s really anyone.”