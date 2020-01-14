“The Resident,” 7 p.m. on Fox
While working at their nonprofit clinic hours away from Atlanta, Nic and Mina (Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson) treat a patient whose ventricular assist device is failing and needs a new battery as soon as possible in the new episode “Best Laid Plans.” Back at Chastain, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) gets a call from a desperate former patient being sued by Red Rock Medical to collect medical expenses he can’t come close to paying.
“This is Us,” 8 p.m. on NBC
The hit family drama offers a new episode called “Light & Shadows,” which finds Kevin (Justin Hartley) setting out on a serious quest to find a romantic partner. Elsewhere, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) makes a trip to Los Angeles to be with Rebecca (Mandy Moore), and Kate (Chrissy Metz) meets Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) friends from the gym.