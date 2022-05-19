If your birthday is today: High energy, discipline and an open mind will encourage you to live in the moment and take advantage of new opportunities. Follow your heart and do what's best for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep your plans to yourself until you have everything in place. Don't take on too much, as focusing on what's important will lead to better results. Handle an emotional situation promptly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Buying into something that promises the impossible won't pay off. Take the natural route, choose to work out, and get enough rest.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take better care of yourself, your reputation and your position. Leave nothing to chance, and don't take on what you cannot finish.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be open to informative suggestions that spark your imagination. A unique approach to pursuing something new will lead to an exciting connection.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take a deep look into your psyche and adjust your lifestyle to maintain stability. Taking care of matters promptly will ensure that things go your way and put your mind at ease.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Refuse to let a problem spin out of control. Handling others with diplomacy will help you reach your objective without causing a disruption.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Start discussions to bring about a worthwhile change. Explaining how you feel and what you expect will encourage others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Handle delicate situations with care. Take a back seat and observe what others do or say. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Give your all and do your best, but don't risk your health or emotional well-being. Stay focused on what's important to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take a moment to rethink your strategy and study the regrets that go along with bad decisions. Get expert advice.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Refuse to let anyone limit you. Use intelligence to outmaneuver anyone standing between you and what you want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Find out what's trending and act accordingly. If you follow your heart you stand to gain. Be willing to work hard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.