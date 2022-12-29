If your birthday is today: A modest approach to life, love and happiness will lead to a promising future. Honing skills that add to your efficiency will positively impact your life and financial well-being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Address unresolved issues. Stick to affordable solutions that won't compromise your reputation or relationships with others. Change is likely, but it doesn't have to be drastic.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Contact someone who can offer clarity in your life. The suggestions you receive will require common sense to implement wisely.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Rethink your next move. Overreacting will set you back. Do something that will keep you less likely to get into a heated discussion.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) It's what you accomplish that will make an impression. Don't promise more than you can deliver. Flaunt what you have to offer with pride.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You've got more going for you than you realize. Your confidence will make a difference; speak up and share your concerns.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Avoid letting others impose on you. Dedicate your time to something that makes you feel good about yourself and what you have to offer.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Stick to a plan. Back away from people trying to take your cash or talk you into situations risky to your health or financial well-being. Choose peace and love over discord.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Letting uncertainty spark your imagination will encourage you to use your skills to help others. It's up to you to devise a strategy combining what's trending with what you can contribute.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Buying things you don't need will leave you short of cash. Pay more attention to loved ones. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A race against time will require intelligence and discipline. Don't let someone's indulgence cause you to lose sight of what's at stake.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Personal growth, educational pursuits and mental stimulation will affect your plans for next year. Nurture relationships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) High energy, an optimistic attitude and an innovative approach to what you want to achieve will raise interest. Review your relationships.
