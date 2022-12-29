If your birthday is today: A modest approach to life, love and happiness will lead to a promising future. Honing skills that add to your efficiency will positively impact your life and financial well-being.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Address unresolved issues. Stick to affordable solutions that won't compromise your reputation or relationships with others. Change is likely, but it doesn't have to be drastic.

